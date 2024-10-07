Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,457,000 after buying an additional 450,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.03. 2,461,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,113,401. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.14. The company has a market cap of $606.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

