Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $19.91 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.51. 241,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,647. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average is $185.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.