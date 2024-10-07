Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $15.54 on Monday, hitting $902.70. 1,028,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,723. The stock has a market cap of $857.93 billion, a PE ratio of 132.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $900.13 and a 200-day moving average of $848.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

