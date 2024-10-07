PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Trimmed by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average is $172.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

