Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $169.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COIN. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.23. 5,321,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,360,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $115,883.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,112 shares of company stock worth $20,596,024. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

