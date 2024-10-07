MKT Advisors LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MKT Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ossiam raised its position in United Parcel Service by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 44,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,078,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 63,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.94. The stock had a trading volume of 681,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,892. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

