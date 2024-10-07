Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,559,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 74,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.22.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

MA traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $494.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,562. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $501.80. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.54 and its 200-day moving average is $462.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

