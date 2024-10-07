Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 312,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,117,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,652. The company has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.17.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.