Ehrlich Financial Group Sells 99 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ehrlich Financial Group lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,229. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $406.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.28 and a 200-day moving average of $356.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.54.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

