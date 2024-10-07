Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.27. 394,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,220. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.03.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

