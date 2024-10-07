ARPA Price Hits $0.0399 on Top Exchanges (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a market capitalization of $60.67 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00249612 BTC.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04068185 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $5,212,672.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

