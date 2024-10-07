Prom (PROM) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00008515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $98.26 million and $1.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,305.95 or 1.00122978 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.49073534 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,773,253.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.