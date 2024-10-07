Fei USD Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $211,378.16 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,305.95 or 1.00122978 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97032758 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $212,953.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

