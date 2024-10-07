Wrapped Cardano (WADA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,814.80

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $6,814.80 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,365,099 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,365,099.16875368. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36427845 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,897.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

