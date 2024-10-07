Sleepless AI (AI) Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $54.62 million and $18.95 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 228,437,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.43376538 USD and is up 8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $15,949,301.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

