Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.80. The company had a trading volume of 553,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,657. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

