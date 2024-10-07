Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 77,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Bank of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,984,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,482,000 after acquiring an additional 184,699 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Bank of America by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,767,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,504,000 after acquiring an additional 438,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,650,481 shares of company stock worth $6,050,547,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $40.10. 9,642,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,904,375. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

