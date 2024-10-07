Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 70,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,306,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,042,840. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

