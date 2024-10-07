The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares in the company, valued at $99,468,842.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.71. 468,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $187.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

