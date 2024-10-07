EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Amjad Bseisu Sells 368,773 Shares

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) insider Amjad Bseisu sold 368,773 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £350,334.35 ($468,612.03).

Shares of ENQ stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 11.36 ($0.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,208. The company has a market capitalization of £216.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,116.00, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. EnQuest PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 9.95 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.82 ($0.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on EnQuest from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

