GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading 5% Higher – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $64.30. 12,129,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 17,832,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,753,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.