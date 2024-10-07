IAM Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCK traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $484.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,997. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.35. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

