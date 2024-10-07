Insider Selling: Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Major Shareholder Sells 188,292 Shares of Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 188,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $337,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,247.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 106,703 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $186,730.25.

On Friday, September 6th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 479,511 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,404,967.23.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 2,167 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $4,334.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 685 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $1,616.60.

On Monday, August 19th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 14,722 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $34,743.92.

On Thursday, August 15th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $73,922.80.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $63,528.00.

Beneficient Stock Down 14.3 %

BENF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $1.62. 2,144,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,970. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $109.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Beneficient will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

