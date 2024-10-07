ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 773,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,042,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
ATRenew Stock Down 4.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $699.91 million, a PE ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
