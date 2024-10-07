ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 773,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,042,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

ATRenew Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $699.91 million, a PE ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $1,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ATRenew by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

