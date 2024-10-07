Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 103,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 114,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $661.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of -0.03.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
