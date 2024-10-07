Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 103,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 114,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Youdao Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $661.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of -0.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,245 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Youdao worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

