Lancashire (LON:LRE) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 621 ($8.31) and last traded at GBX 628 ($8.40). 575,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 755,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 684 ($9.15).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.70) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 781 ($10.45).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 1,621.62%.
In related news, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($81,594.44). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
