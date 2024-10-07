CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 545492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $509.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.61.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CorMedix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CorMedix by 18.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

