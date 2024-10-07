SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,002,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 369,834 shares.The stock last traded at $29.59 and had previously closed at $29.68.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 63,452 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 127,353 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.