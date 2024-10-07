Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 226,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 833,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,852 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after buying an additional 76,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

