Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 48,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 190,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $703.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 68.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,519.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,126.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock worth $212,745 in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $66,959,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

