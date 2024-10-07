Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMIGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 390,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 62,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

