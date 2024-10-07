Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 2,342,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,685,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $853.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,783,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,452 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 591,514 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,563 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.