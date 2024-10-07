Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 231298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,005.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

