Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.87. 1,534,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,515,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.