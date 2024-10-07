Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,518,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 959% from the previous session’s volume of 143,357 shares.The stock last traded at $38.72 and had previously closed at $38.82.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period.
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Stock Average Calculator
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.