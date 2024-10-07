iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,684,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 3,790,948 shares.The stock last traded at $57.78 and had previously closed at $57.00.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 116,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 39,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.