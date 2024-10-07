Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VIG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.51. 241,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

