SingularityNET Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $789.23 million and approximately $380,738.61 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,305.95 or 1.00122978 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00056398 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.65254886 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $313,506.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

