Mina Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Mina has a market capitalization of $630.91 million and $28.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00249612 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,370,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,433,138 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,311,856.8400393 with 1,166,250,684.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53826357 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $15,938,943.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

