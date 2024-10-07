yearn.finance (YFI) Achieves Market Cap of $170.70 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $170.70 million and $9.79 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,086.65 or 0.08044903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,558 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

