Worldcoin (WLD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $296.74 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $296.74 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003107 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,039,619 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 508,456,535.6886438 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.01490817 USD and is up 11.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $258,184,772.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

