Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $239.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $218.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.42.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.42. 804,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,433 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,640,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

