CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.52.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.30. The company had a trading volume of 175,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,291. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.06 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $152.03 and a 1 year high of $294.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.71 and a 200 day moving average of $259.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,599,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

