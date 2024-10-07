Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.30.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.28 and a 200 day moving average of $309.48. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.