Barclays Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $174.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $155.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Ares Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.99. The company had a trading volume of 793,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,115. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $161.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,276,239.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,316 shares of company stock valued at $87,718,000. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after buying an additional 275,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 40,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,935,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.