Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,797,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,179. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.49 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.06.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

