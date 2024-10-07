MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $268.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $237.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.80.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.57. 114,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,535. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,563,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

