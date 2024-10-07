Barclays Increases Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $64.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCOR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $160,091.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,285.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,419 shares in the company, valued at $12,459,856.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $160,091.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,285.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,947,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. XN LP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after buying an additional 1,411,812 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after buying an additional 1,609,607 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

