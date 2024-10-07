Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

NYSE:ICE traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.41. 1,322,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day moving average is $144.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,779,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

