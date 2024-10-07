StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $59.91. 180,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,374. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.28. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after buying an additional 627,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,974 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in StepStone Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,948,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

